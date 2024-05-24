Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

