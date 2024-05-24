Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 126,185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 183.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,502,000 after purchasing an additional 509,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $67.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $66.48.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

