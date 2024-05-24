Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 1,092.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU opened at $12.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

