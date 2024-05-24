Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 3,438 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,875,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $100.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.42 and a 1-year high of $103.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,296 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.