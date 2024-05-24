Burke Thomas Barrett Purchases 10,000 Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) CEO Burke Thomas Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of PLSE stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.73. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
