Burke Thomas Barrett Purchases 10,000 Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) CEO Burke Thomas Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.73. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 189,227 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

