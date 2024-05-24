Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 173.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLBT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

