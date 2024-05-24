Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 459,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 928,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 1.0 %

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a positive change from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 226.6% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 993,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 689,593 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 102.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,101,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 556,886 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 210,327 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 91,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

