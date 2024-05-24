Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $18.96

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $18.36. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 237,897 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CENX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CENX

Century Aluminum Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.30 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,567,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,380,000 after purchasing an additional 42,167 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,147.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 976,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 898,554 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 867,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.