Certified Advisory Corp Sells 32,313 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,313 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Etfidea LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE JPM traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $198.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,228,844. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.50 and its 200 day moving average is $177.66. The firm has a market cap of $570.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $134.40 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

