Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 100,000 Shares

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$257,520.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 100,000 shares of Chesapeake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.97 per share, with a total value of C$297,270.00.

Chesapeake Gold Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of CKG stock opened at C$2.38 on Friday. Chesapeake Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a current ratio of 12.09. The company has a market cap of C$160.34 million, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 0.86.

About Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold ( CVE:CKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 12 contiguous mining concessions covering an area of totaling 4,260.7 located in Durango State, Mexico.

