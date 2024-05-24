Christian John Taubman Sells 3,632 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christian John Taubman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40.

Redfin Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $6.21 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 205.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

