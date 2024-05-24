Christopher Banasik Acquires 400,000 Shares of Centaurus Metals Limited (ASX:CTM) Stock

Centaurus Metals Limited (ASX:CTM – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Banasik acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$128,800.00 ($85,866.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.75.

Centaurus Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties Brazil. It explores and processes for copper, nickel, gold, and iron ore deposits, as well as produces by products, such as copper cathode, zinc hydroxide, cobalt hydroxide, and ammonium sulphate. The company's flagship project is the Jaguar nickel sulphide project covering an area of approximately 30 square kilometers of land package located in the Carajás Mineral Province, northern Brazil.

