Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,961 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNK. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cinemark

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.