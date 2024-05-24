Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6) Insider Robert Thomas Acquires 8,333 Shares of Stock

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6 – Get Free Report) insider Robert Thomas purchased 8,333 shares of Clarity Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.29 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of A$35,706.91 ($23,804.60).
Robert Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 29th, Robert Thomas 16,667 shares of Clarity Pharmaceuticals stock.
Clarity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Clarity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clarity Pharmaceuticals
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Clarity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.