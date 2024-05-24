Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Director Vincent Tese Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) Director Vincent Tese acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vincent Tese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, Vincent Tese acquired 1,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $8,240.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE CMTG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.37. 56,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,771. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 26.27, a current ratio of 26.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -161.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMTG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Claros Mortgage Trust

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 324,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.