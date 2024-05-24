Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Trading 12.5% Higher

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 180,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 759,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Cloudbreak Discovery Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.73 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

