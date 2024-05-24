CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 109.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.37% of CMS Energy worth $62,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

CMS opened at $60.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

