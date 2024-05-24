Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $121.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $151.63.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.43%.

FNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

