Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 19.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.4% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $149.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.08 and a 200-day moving average of $138.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $718,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,359 shares of company stock worth $19,475,472. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

