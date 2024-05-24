Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

EPR Properties Stock Down 2.2 %

EPR Properties stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.47%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.