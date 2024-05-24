Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $202,433,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after buying an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after acquiring an additional 112,185 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,379. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $330.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.61. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.45 and a 12-month high of $352.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

