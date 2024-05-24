Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 859 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -458.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

