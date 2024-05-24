Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in EQT by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,822,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,661 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in EQT by 4,680.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,034 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 4,257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 800,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,467,000 after purchasing an additional 781,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,017,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

EQT Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $39.91 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

