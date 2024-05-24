Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 82 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $276.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $279.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.44.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,528 shares of company stock worth $37,060,321. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

