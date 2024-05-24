Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Insider Lynette Cobley Sells 840 Shares

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) insider Lynette Cobley sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$121.35 ($80.90), for a total transaction of A$101,930.64 ($67,953.76).

Lynette Cobley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

On Wednesday, March 20th, Lynette Cobley purchased 1,000 shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$116.43 ($77.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$116,434.00 ($77,622.67).

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.