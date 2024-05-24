Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 4.4 %

CMG stock traded up C$0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 75,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,784. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$6.21 and a 1-year high of C$12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$959.33 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.09.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.83.

Insider Transactions at Computer Modelling Group

In related news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$203,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$203,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 196,000 shares of company stock worth $2,020,420 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.