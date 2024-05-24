CONMED Co. (CNMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

CONMED has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CONMED to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

CONMED Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. CONMED has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average is $90.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CONMED last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.06 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other news, COO Pat Beyer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Pat Beyer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,118.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,442 shares of company stock valued at $446,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

