Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.54, Zacks reports. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $433.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

Corporación América Airports stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. Corporación América Airports has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

