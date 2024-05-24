Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.54, Zacks reports. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $433.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.
Corporación América Airports Stock Performance
Corporación América Airports stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. Corporación América Airports has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
About Corporación América Airports
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corporación América Airports
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- TD Bank Q2 Earnings: Record Highs and Regulatory Hurdles
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Medtronic Dips: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.