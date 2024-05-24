Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Andrew Y. Ng Sells 3,981 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $34,077.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,033,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,203,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coursera Price Performance

NYSE COUR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 133,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,537. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 9.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 7.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 72.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

