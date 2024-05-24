Craig S. Macgibbon Sells 1,500 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

American Public Education Stock Down 0.6 %

American Public Education stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 476,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 122,520 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in American Public Education by 11.1% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 13.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 169,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APEI shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

