CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Up 6%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.65 and last traded at $58.07. 510,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,719,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.51.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.