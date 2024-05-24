Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Major Shareholder Till Hufnagel Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Till Hufnagel purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.67 per share, for a total transaction of $226,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,777,425 shares in the company, valued at $66,955,599.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Till Hufnagel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 16th, Till Hufnagel sold 1,540 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $57,087.80.
Criteo Price Performance
CRTO opened at $38.94 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.
Institutional Trading of Criteo
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Criteo by 64.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
Criteo Company Profile
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
