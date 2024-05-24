Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Major Shareholder Till Hufnagel Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTOGet Free Report) major shareholder Till Hufnagel purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.67 per share, for a total transaction of $226,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,777,425 shares in the company, valued at $66,955,599.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Till Hufnagel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 16th, Till Hufnagel sold 1,540 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $57,087.80.

Criteo Price Performance

CRTO opened at $38.94 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.10 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Criteo

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Criteo by 64.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.