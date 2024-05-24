Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Major Shareholder Till Hufnagel Sells 1,540 Shares

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Till Hufnagel sold 1,540 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $57,087.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,759,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,216,324.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Till Hufnagel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Criteo alerts:

On Tuesday, May 14th, Till Hufnagel purchased 6,000 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.67 per share, with a total value of $226,020.00.

Criteo Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $38.83. 66,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,344. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Get Our Latest Report on CRTO

Institutional Trading of Criteo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Criteo by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,339,000 after buying an additional 1,751,511 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 20.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,670,000 after buying an additional 531,546 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Criteo during the third quarter worth $15,306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at $2,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.