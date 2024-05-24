Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.57 on June 28th

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Crown Castle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Crown Castle has a payout ratio of 244.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.1%.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $99.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.20. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

