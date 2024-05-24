Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,401. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

