CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb Acquires 39,600 Shares

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb acquired 39,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $42,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,564 shares in the company, valued at $263,823.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 32,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,073. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 81.73% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CuriosityStream stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 782.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,132 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of CuriosityStream worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.35 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CURI

About CuriosityStream

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.