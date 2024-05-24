Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 7,500 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 135.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 273.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $276.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,610 shares of company stock worth $5,324,432 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

