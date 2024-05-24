Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Eos Management L.P. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE APD traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $264.47. The stock had a trading volume of 74,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,454. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.77.

Get Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.