Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 345,538 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $210,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.6 %

BMY traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,377,438. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

