Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WTW stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,343. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

