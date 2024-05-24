Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.97. 77,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.55. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.