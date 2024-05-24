Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 8.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Garmin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 73.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 0.0 %

GRMN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,313. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $171.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day moving average of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

