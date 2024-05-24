Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.15 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CCI traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.97. 254,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

