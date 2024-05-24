Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.29 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,987 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,953. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

