Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 246.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38,737 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 259.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 86,355 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,151,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,081,000 after purchasing an additional 193,647 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A remained flat at $150.55 during trading hours on Friday. 24,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,203. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

