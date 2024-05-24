Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 379.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,525 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,938,165. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

