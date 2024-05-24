Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,891 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

SJM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.30. 24,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,920. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $156.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.65.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

