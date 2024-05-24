Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 5,000 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $693,985,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $165,640,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 273.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 651,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,454,000 after acquiring an additional 476,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after acquiring an additional 390,723 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 61.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 364,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TEL traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.38. The stock had a trading volume of 107,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,541. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average is $139.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

