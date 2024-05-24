Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,958,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after acquiring an additional 870,971 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $37,260,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,486,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,451,000 after purchasing an additional 563,232 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Western Digital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Up 0.4 %

WDC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.47. 271,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,783,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Western Digital

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,507 shares of company stock valued at $248,355 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.