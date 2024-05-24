Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 11,800 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,251 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.3% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $547,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD remained flat at $269.62 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $196.74 and a 1-year high of $278.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.